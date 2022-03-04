New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Board or UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is expected to release the exam schedule/ date sheet for the intermediate classes board exams soon. Once it is released students can check the UP Board Timetable 2022 for Class 12 on UPMSP's official website on upmsp.edu.in. The timetable will be available in a PDF format and students will be able to download it from the given website. Link for the datesheet for UP Board Class 12 2022 exams will be activated anytime soon as the dates for the JEE Main 2022 exams have been announced by NTA. This means that the board has to announce the date sheet as the registration for JEE has begun.

When will the UP Board Exams for class 12th be held?

The tentative dates for the class 12th Board exams could be in March end or the first week of April, according to a Dainik Jagran report. However, there is no official confirmation on this. The dates are based on calculations keeping in mind the ending date of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the schedule for class 12 board examinations has been released by various boards along with the dates of JEE Main exams 2022. These include CISCE, Haryana Board, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh among others.

Further, West Bengal may change the Class 12 examination dates as they are clashing with JEE Main exam schedule. The new timetable for the West Bengal Board exams will be released next week.

It must be noted that the UP Board exams 2022 were pushed ahead in view of the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The elections in UP will undergo their last phase of polling on 7th March. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on March 10. Therefore, as the elections are soon going to end, the schedule for UP Board exams 2022 could also be released now.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha