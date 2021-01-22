UP Board Exam Date 2021: There are going to be some changes in the practical examination as it will be conducted in two phases, check all the details here.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Board Examination has released the notification for the Class 12 or UP Board Intermediate 2021 Practical Examinations. According to the official notice released on the website upmsp.edu.in, the UP Board Class 12 practical examination is all set to begin from February 3, 2021. However, there are going to be some changes in the examination as it is going to be conducted in two phases. The first phase is going to commence from February 3, 2021, and the second phase will begin from February 13, 2021.

The first session of the examination will take place in Azamgarh, Devipatan, Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, and Basti zones. The second phase will take place in Moradabad, Meerut, Aligarh, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

To be noted, there is another change in this year's examination as the practical examination in Uttar Pradesh is going to be conducted under CCTV surveillance. In the official notice, the board has directed the school principals to preserve the recordings which they will need to produce, if asked.

The schools have to upload all the details related to the internal examination, sports, and physical education on the official website of upmsp.edu.in. The process of uploading will start from January 25, 2021, and it is mandatory that the process needs to go through the principals.

To pass the class 12 examination, a student needs to score a minimum of 35 per cent in the respective subjects and overall. This year, about 56,03,813 students have registered to appear in UP board both Class 10 and 12 final exams

The registration process for the UP Board examination was earlier extended due to coronavirus. Recently, the process ended on January 5, 2021.

More information regarding the UP Board practical exams will be available at regional centres of the board.

