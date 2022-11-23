UP Board Exam 2023: UPMSP Releases Model Papers For Class 12 Exams; Here’s How To Check

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the model question papers of Class 12 subjects for the 2023 board exams. Earlier, UP board Class 10 model papers were released. UPMSP is expected to announce the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 next month (December). However, the exact date for releasing the date sheet is yet to be confirmed. UP Board class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to be held in March next year. Students can check sample papers at– upmsp.edu.in.

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,16,458 while in class 12th registered students is 27,50,871.

The UP Board exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start in the morning and the second shift will start in the afternoon. Students have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time mentioned in the timetable.

UP Board model paper: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Now, Click on the model paper link on the homepage

Step 3: View the sheet for model papers and download the paper you required