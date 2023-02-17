UP Board Exam 2023: Over 4 Lakh Students Skip Class 10, 12 Exam; 10 Caught Cheating On Day 1

UP Board’s classes 10 and 12 examinations commence at 8,753 centers across 75 districts of the state on Thursday (February 16). A total of 31,08,584 students registered for the class 10 first-shift exam for Hindi and general Hindi papers. Of which, 2,17,702 students skipped the exam. In class 12 military science exam, a total of 5,640 students registered out of which 487 remained absent. While on the second shift over 25,80,544 students registered for class 12 exams for Hindi and general Hindi papers. Of this, 1,83,865 students skipped the exam.

During the UP Board exam, 10 students from class 10 including 7 male and 3 female candidates, and one from class 12 students were caught using unfair means. A total of 9 proxy candidates including five from Ghazipur, one from Mathura, one from Jaunpur, Bulandshahar, and Lucknow each were found during checking of the examination centers in class 10 Hindi paper conducted in the first shift from 8 am to 11:15 am.

According to the UP board date sheet, classes 10 and 12 exams are being held between February 16 to March 4, for a total of 14 working days. The class 10 exam will conclude on March 3 and the class 12 exam will end on March 4, 2023.

For the first time the UPMSP exam copies for classes 10, and 12 board exams will have a barcode. The QR code and logo of the board have been printed on the answer sheets printed in four colors. The copies of the students will be checked randomly to make them copy-free. Apart from the barcode system, every examination hall will also have CCTV cameras.