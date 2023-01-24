UP Board Exam 2023: National Security Act To Be Imposed On Students Caught Cheating In Board Exam

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will impose National Security Act 1980 on the students who will be caught cheating in the UP board exams from this year onwards. Not only students but action will be taken against the administrator of the exam centre and the room invigilator by filing an FIR. The UP government along with the education department has made necessary arrangements for the students to avoid any cheating in the exam hall.

According to the UP board date sheet, classes 10 and 12 will commence on February 16. The class 10 exam will conclude on March 3 and the class 12 exam will end on March 4, 2023. However, the UP board practical Exam has begun already.

For the first time the UPMSP exam copies for classes 10, and 12 board exams will have a barcode. The barcode system will be implemented on every page of the exam copies. Barcode will be used for the first time in 35 million copies to avoid any kind of malpractice. The copies of the students will be checked randomly to make them copy-free.

Apart from the barcode system, examination halls will also have CCTV cameras to keep a check and those students whose schools do not have access to CCTV will be sent to the nearby schools where CCTV is available.

According to media reports, over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,16,458 while in class 12 registered students are 27,50,871.