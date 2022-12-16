UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 soon. According to the media reports the exams are expected to be conducted between March to May next year for both classes 10 and 12. Students can also check the board class 10 and 12 model papers to prepare for the exams. Candidates can check the UP board exam date sheet at-- upmsp.edu.in

UP Board exam date sheet details that will mention the board name, examination name (High School/ Intermediate), exam date, examination year, exam day, exam time and exam name. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be start in the morning and the second shift will start in the afternoon. Students have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time mentioned in the timetable.

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,16,458 while in class 12th registered students is 27,50,871.

UP Board class 12 and 10 sample papers are released for various subjects including English, Maths, Hindi, and others. Candidates can download the sample papers from the official website and practice them for better preparation for the board exam. From this candidates will get an idea of the exam pattern and the type of questions.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a page will be containing the date sheet link would open, it will be issued once declares the timetable

Step 4: Click on the link and then the UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will open

Note: Download and printout the UP Board exam date sheet for future reference