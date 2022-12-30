UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Exam Pattern

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 soon. Students can also check the class 10 and 12 model papers to prepare for the exams. Candidates can check the UP board exam date sheet at-- upmsp.edu.in.

The datesheet of the UP board exam 2023 will carry information about the subject name, exam date and time/shift. The UP board exam is expected to be held in March next year. According to the schedule, the pre-boards will be conducted from February 1 to 15 next year for both classes 10 and 12. Schools have been asked to hold pre-boards in January and half-yearly exams based on the syllabus taught till September.

UP Board Exam 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern will be different in the 2022-23 academic year. The question papers will be divided into two parts including multiple-choice questions and subjective questions. Around, 30 percent of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks will consist of multiple choice questions, which candidates have to answer on the OMR sheet. The second section, which will have 70 per cent or 50 marks, will consist of descriptive questions, which are to be answered on the traditional copy as before.

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,28,318 while in class 12th registered students is 27,50,130.

UP Board class 10 and 12 sample papers are also released for various subjects including English, Maths, Hindi, and others. Candidates can download the sample papers from the official website and practice them for better preparation for the board exam. From this candidates will get an idea of the exam pattern and the type of questions.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the download tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a page will be containing the date sheet link would open, it will be issued once declares the timetable

Step 4: Click on the link and then the UP Board Exam Date 2023 pdf will open

Note: Download and printout the UP Board exam date sheet for future reference