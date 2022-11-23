UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Likely To Be Out By Dec; Check Details at upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 next month (December). However, the exact date for releasing the date sheet has yet to be confirmed. The exam will be conducted from March next year for the class 10th and 12th UP Board. Students can also check the board class 10 and 12 model papers to prepare for the exams. Candidates can check the UP board exam date sheet at-- upmsp.edu.in

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,16,458 while in class 12th registered students is 27,50,871.

UP Board exam date sheet details that will mention including: board name, examination name (High School/ Intermediate), exam date, examination year, exam day, exam time and exam name. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be start in the morning and the second shift will start in the afternoon. Students have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time mentioned in the timetable.

UPMSP has recently released the UP board's 10th model papers. Candidates who will be appearing for the Class 10 board exam can check the model paper now on the official website. For classes 9, 11 and 12 model paper has not released yet. Candidates can also check the previous year's question papers to get an overall idea of the exam pattern.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Now, go to the sections that read 'Important Information and Downloads.

Step 3: Click on the link 'UPMSP class 10th and 12th timetable 2023'

Step 4: Now the UP board timetable 2023 pdf will appear on the screen

Note: Save and take a printout of the UP board scheduled for 2023.