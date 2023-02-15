UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Check Guidelines And Other Important Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from tomorrow (February 16). The exam will be held in two shifts including the morning shift will be held between 8:00 am to 11:15 am while the evening shift will be from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to the official update, approximately 58.85 lakh candidates have registered for the UP Board exams 2023. The examinations will be held at 8,752 centers across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. To ensure cheating-free exams, the copies will be kept in a double lock cupboard and a CCTV will be placed for its monitoring for 24 hours. CM has further ordered the officers regarding the UP Board examinations that the Static Magistrates and Sector Magistrates will be appointed at each examination center by the District Magistrates.

UP Board Exams 2023: Important Guidelines For Class 10 And 12 Students

- Candidates have to reach the exam centers as per the allotted time.

- Candidates will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper.

- Candidates must carry their board admit cards along with them to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to bring admit card will not be allowed to the exam hall.

- Overwriting and cutting are not permitted in copy otherwise marks can be deducted for the question.

- Multiple choice questions (MCQs) must be answered on an OMR sheet, while descriptive questions must be answered on a traditional answer sheet.

- Candidates are advised to fill in their roll number and other details carefully on the answer sheet.

- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.

- Students can carry only permissible stationery items inside the examination hall.

- Carrying mobile phones, electronic devices, or any such barred items to the exam center will be strictly not allowed.

- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of the exam.