UP Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Day 2 Exams Begin Today; Check Important Updates Here

Author : Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Fri, 17 Feb 2023 11:37 AM (IST)
Board Exam 2023 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) conducting the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from Thursday. The exam will be held in two shifts including the morning shift will be held between 8:00 am to 11:15 am while the evening shift will be from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold day 3 of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 today.
17 February 2023
  • 11:37

    UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Begins

    UP Board’s classes 10 and 12 examinations commence at 8,753 centers across 75 districts of the state.

  • 11:35

    UP Board Class 12: Second Shift

    UP Board class 12 second shift will start at 2 pm and will end at 5:15 pm with the subjects including General core subjects and Agronomy. 

  • 11:32

    UP Board Class 12: First Shift

    UP board class 12 1st shift exam concluded with subjects including Music Vocal, Music Instrumental and Dance. 

