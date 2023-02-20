UP Board Exam 2023: Avoid These Mistakes In Math Board Exam, Important Tips To Keep In Mind

UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations started from February 16. According to the schedule, tomorrow will be held class 10 maths exam. Students are fully prepared for the examination but there are some points that are important to keep in mind during the examination. Read below to know important tips for the math exam to score high in examinations.

Read Each Question Carefully

Read every question carefully whenever the question paper comes in hand. Do not start writing the answer without going through the question paper. If you try to solve the paper without reading it, then you may miss important questions and students may not be able to complete the paper in time. So it is very important to read the question paper carefully and start attempting the questions that you know better. Don't spend too much time on 1 question.

All Step Are Important Do Not Skip It

Often students miss the important step while solving the question, due to which their marks are deducted. Students must note that they should solve the question step by step so that no step is left. Keep in mind that each step is important.

Write The Question Number In Front Of Each Question

often in an attempt to hurry, students forget to write the question number. Students must note that whatever question they are solving must write the question number in front of it. By doing this the examiner checking the paper will know which question you have answered and your marks will not be deducted unnecessarily.

Revise Before Submitting The Paper

Students are advised not to submit the answer sheet in a hurry after completion. Candidates must revise the answer they have written. If you revise you will definitely find some mistakes and you can rectify them.