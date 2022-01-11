Patna | Jagran Education Desk: More than 50 lakh students of class 10th and 12th who are preparing for the upcoming UP Board High School and Intermediate board exams are waiting for the release of the datasheet. According to a Dainik Jagran report, the UP Board class 10th and 12th examinations can be started by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) two weeks after the counting of votes ends in the poll-bound state. Elections in UP will begin from February 10 and will be held in 7 phases.

If media reports are to be believed the UP Board exams 2022 can start from March 24, this year. UPMSP Date Sheet 2022 for High School and Intermediate level will soon be available on the council website, upmsp.edu. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website for any updates regarding the UP Board timetable.

It should be noted that the UP Board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the exam dates. There is no confirmation by the Board on the given dates.

However, the preparations are in full swing by the UP Board for conducting the High School and Inter examinations. According to the Dainik Jagran report, the center has been fixed for the board examinations.

Usually, the High School and Inter examinations are conducted by the UP Board during the month of February-March and practical examinations in January-February. However, due to the elections in UP and the situation of Coronavirus, the Board is yet to make a final call. If it is impossible to conduct the exams offline, then perhaps the UP Board examination may get canceled this year as well.

