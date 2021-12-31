New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) has released an important notice regarding class 10, 12 board exams centres. As per the education body, the details of exam centers will be released by February 10, 2022. Earlier, the list was supposed to be released on January 24. The information was given by the officials of the education body through an order.

The details of the examination centre will be uploaded on the official website by February 2, 2022. Further, the board has that the examinations of classes 10 and 12 will be held in the fourth week of March 2022.

As per Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma, the board exams will take place after the upcoming assembly elections in the state conclude. The detailed datesheet of the exam is yet to be released by the education body on its official website. As per reports, the UP board class 10th and 12th exams can take place from 15 March to 5 April.

While talking about numbers, then as many as 52 Lakh students have registered for the examination out of which 28 lakh students are from class 10 whereas 24 lakh students are from class 12.

This time the examination centers will be decided through Geo-mapping. The education board will finalise only those examination centers where the guidelines and standards issued by the board are followed, in order to prevent cheating in the exam.

It should be noted that all students are required to follow necessary Covid-19 guidelines strictly across all exam centers. According to the guidelines, the UP board exam centre should be easily accessible for students and should be connected to the main road with at least 10 feet of breadth. The exam centres will be allocated to students online through a computerised process.

