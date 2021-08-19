UP Board Exam 2022 The state board has also released Advance Registration dates for UP Board Exam 2022. Scroll down to check the complete schedule

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released a complete timetable for UP Board Exam 2021-22. Along with this, the state board has also released Advance Registration dates for UP Board Exam 2022. In the official notice released on August 18, 2021, UPMSP said that the advance date for the registration of UP Board Exam 2022 and classes 9 and 11, has been revised due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

UP Board has requested the students to register, fill the form and take admissions as early as possible. Also, Principals of Schools have been directed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during the registration process.

UP Class 10 & 12 Board Exam 2022: Tentative Date Sheet

Commencement of academic session 2021-22 May 20, 2021 Physical/ offline classes resumption August 16 Conduct of Practical Examination of Half-Yearly exams 2nd week of November 2021 Conduct of Written Exam of Half-Yearly examination 3rd week of November 2021 Announcement of marks of Half-Yearly exams 2nd week of September 2021 Completion of Online/Offline teaching work for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 January 15, 2022 Pre-board Practical exams January 24 to 31, 2022 Pre-board written exam and annual home exam of class 9 and 11 1st week of February 2022 Marks of Pre-board exams and scores of annual exam for class 9th and 11th 3rd week of February 2022 Conduct of UP Board classes 10th, 12th Practical Exams 4th week of February 2022 Conduct of UP Board Exams 2022 for classes 10th and 12th 4th week of March 2022

UP Class 10 & 12 Board Exam 2022: Time Table of Advance Registration

Name of the Event Date(s) Last date of admission and receipt of examination fee by the Principal of the Institute (Class 10 and 12) September 15, 2021 Last date to deposit fee in the Treasury through one-time challan September 22, 2021 Last date for uploading information of examination fee deposited in the Treasury October 6, 2021 (Till 12am) Intimation of deposited examination fee with late fee Till October 9, 2021 Last date to upload details of students on the website October 10 to 13, 2021 Revising the uploaded details of students on the website October 14 to 20, 2021 (Till 12am) Last date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional offices of UPMSP October 25, 2021

UP Board Class 9 & 11: Time Table of Advance Registration

Name of the Event Date(s) Last date of admission of students in class 9 and 11 September 15, 2021 Last date to pay Rs. 50 as advance registration fee of student through challan in the form of one-time deposit in the treasury October 6, 2021 (12am) Checking of details of students October 7 to 9, 2021 Revising the uploaded details of students October 10 to 17, 2021 (12am) Last date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional offices of UP Board October 25, 2021

UP Class 10 & 12 Board Exam 2022: Registration Fees

As per the notice, Class 10 regular students will be charged Rs 500 while private students' fees is Rs 700. Class 12 regular students' fee is Rs 600, and private students Rs 800.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv