New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce UP Board Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 dates. However, ahead of the exam, the board has released the academic calendar of 2022-23. According to the calendar, UPMSP will complete the UP Board Exam 2022 with 15 days of its commencement. Also, the summer vacation will start on May 21, 2022, and will conclude on June 30, 2022.

As per a report, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Dinesh Sharma had made it clear that the state board will conduct Class 10 and 12 after the assembly election 2022. According to this, the UPMSP Board Exam 2022 is likely to start around mid-April, as the assembly elections are expected to commence in March 2022. However, it will all be confirmed after the poll schedule will release in January.

Meanwhile, the half-yearly marks of Class 10 and 12 have already been uploaded on the official website of UP board-- upmsp.edu.in to avoid last-minute problems.

UPMSP Academic Calendar 2022-23:

- January 26 Republic Day

- February 25 Hazrat Ali Jayanti

- March 1 Maha Shivaratri

- March 17 Holika Dahan

- March 18 Holi

- April 10 Ram Navami

- April 14 Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti

- April 15 Good Friday

- May 3 Eid

- May 16 Buddha Purnima

- May 21 Summer Vacation Start

- July 10 Bakrid

- August 9 Muharram

- August 12 Raksha Bandhan

- August 15 Independence Day

- August 18 Janmashtami

- October 2 Gandhi Jayanti

- October 4 Mahanavami

- October 5 Vijayadashami

- October 9 Eid-e-Milad

- October 24 Diwali

- October 26 Govardhan Puja

- October 27 Bhai Dooj

- November 8 Guru Nanak Jayanti

- December 25 Christmas Day

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv