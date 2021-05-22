UP Board Exams 2021: the UP board is likely to take a final call on Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 anytime soon.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Owing to the continuous increase in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) postponed class 10 and class 12 board exams 2021 and said that the revised date sheet will be released after reviewing the pandemic situation in the state. Now, as the UP is witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases for the past few days, students are requesting the UP board to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams as it's still not safe to give exams.

Amid all this, the latest report is doing rounds that the UP board is likely to take a final call on Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 anytime soon. Talking about class 10 exams, speculations are rife that UPMSP might cancel the exams and promote the students on the basis of their internal assessments. If this report is to be believed then, this year overall pass percentage of UP board class 10 exams will be 100 per cent.

Lately, the UP board asked all the principal of the schools to upload the results of half-yearly and pre-board exams of class 10 on the official website of UPMSP. They have been asked to make the information available by May 26, Tuesday evening.

The UP board exams 2021 of class 10 and 12 were scheduled to be held from May 8, but, owing to the COVID-10 pandemic it was postponed. Before that, UP board exams were scheduled to begin on April 24, however, due to UP Panchayat Elections 2021, the exam was postponed.

Meanwhile, CBSE and ICSE students of class 12 are requesting the government to postpone the exams as the pandemic situation is still sensitive across the nation. According to the reports, CBSE will announce the final decision after a review meeting in June.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv