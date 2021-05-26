UP Board Exam 2021: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will conduct the Class 12 board exams 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: On Sunday, a high-level meeting was chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other union ministers. States and UTs education minister, stakeholders, among others, were also part of the meeting wherein they discussed whether to conduct the class 12 board exams or not. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, are in favour to conduct the class 12 exams.

Recently, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the Class 12 board exams 2021. The state government is analysing the COVID-19 pandemic situation and will soon come up with the final decision.

When will Class 12 Board Exams revised dates be announced?

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma further added that maybe by the end of the month the final decision on the class 12 board exam date will be released. "We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, & allocated 8,513 centres to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing the COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM & final decision on UP 12th Board Exam 2021 date likely be taken by end of this month," Jagran Josh quoted Sharma saying.

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was also quoted saying, "We have conducted panchayat polls and other programs following COVID protocols. So, it won't be difficult for us to conduct UP Class 12 Board Exam 2021.”

Meanwhile, other state boards such as Haryana Board, Gujarat Board, CBSE, among others, are planning to conduct the Class 12 board exams 2021 from June 1. Whereas, Chhattisgarh has allowed the class 12 students to appear for the exams from home.

UP Board class 12 students who are all set to appear for board exams 2021 are advised to keep tracking the official website of UPMSP or English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv