UP Board Exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will conduct board examinations for class 10 from April 24 to May 10 and for class 12 from April 24 to May 12.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council will conduct state board examinations for students of classes 10 and 12 from April 24, this year. As per the officials schedule released on Wednesday, exams for students of class X will be conducted between April 24 to May 10, while students of grade 12 will appear in exams between April 24 and May 12, news agency ANI reported.

The board exams will be conducted in two shifts so as to avoid overcrowding at exam centres amid the outbreak of the pandemic. The first shift will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Nearly 30 lakh students will appear for the class 10 board exams, while over 26 lakh students will take class 12 exams, according to Uttar Pradesh Board Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Earlier, the board had released revised syllabus for all subjects of class 10. The syllabus had been reduced by 30 per cent due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Jagran Josh. The state government has also reopened classes for students of grade 1 to 12 in graded manner. The higher classes were reopened relatively earlier in view of the impending board examinations.

The dates for the CBSE board examination has already been announced by the Education Ministry. According to the date sheet released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the board exams for class 10th and class 12th are scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021. While the class 12th exams will end on June 10, the exams for class 10th will end on Jun7, 2021.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja