UP Board Exam 2021: UP Board has postponed the class 10 and 12th board exams 2021 till May 20. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After CBSE and Madhya Pradesh Board, now Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has postponed the class 10 and 12th board exams 2021 till May 20. The decision was taken after the state witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. The exams of class 10 and 12 were scheduled to take place from May 8 to May 28. However, now a revised date sheet will be released by the board on the official website of UP board--upmsp.edu.in.

This news was confirmed by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma during a virtual event at MJP Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly. He said that the UP board exams have been postponed till 20 May. Even classes from Class 1 and 12 have been shut down till May 15. Not just this, even Universities exam and online classes have also been shut down till May 15. The further decision will be taken in the meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, the UP board postponed the exams in the wake of the Panchayat elections in the state. Before this, the exams were scheduled to held from April 24. Now, the new date sheet will be released by an official after the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh reported, 15,855 active COVID-19 cases taking the tally of active cases to 1,11,835. While 67 fatalities were registered to take the death rate to 9376.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv