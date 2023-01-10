UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The board exam will be conducted from February 16. The class 10 and Class 12 pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 to 20. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases from January 21 to 28 and from January 29 to February 5, 2023. Candidates can check the date sheet at– upmsp.edu.in.

According to the date sheet, the exams will be conducted in the morning and afternoon shifts. Most of the class 12 exams are scheduled for the afternoon shifts. In the class 10 board exam, the first paper will be conducted in Hindi on February 16, 2023. After this, on February 17 examinations for Pali, Arabic, and Persian subjects will be conducted. At the same time, in the class 12 board exam, the first paper will be conducted for the Hindi subject. After this, the music singing paper will be conducted on February 17, 2023.

Over 58 lakh candidates will appear this year in the UP board exam. which is 6.74 lakh more students have registered as compared to the 2022 academic year. In class 10 total number of registered students is 31,16,458 while in class 12 registered students are 27,50,871.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Download