UP Board Compartment Exam 2022: Improvement Exams For Class 10, 12 To Begin From August 27

UP Board Compartment Exam 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th is expected to take place on August 27, 2022. However, students should note that this date is tentative in nature and can be changed. Students who will appear for the compartment exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for all the latest details on the exams.

As per local media reports, UPMSP is expected to begin the compartment exam 2022 on August 27 for both classes. The reports further claimed that the exam will be conducted in two shifts The morning shift, and the afternoon shift.

While the UP Board class 10 compartment exam will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am, the class 12th improvement exam will be held in the afternoon shift which is from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Candidates are advised that the above-mentioned date and schedule are based on the media reports and can be changed anytime. The UPMSP is yet to make an official announcement regarding the time and declaration of the results. Students who got compartment in the UP Board exam 2022 are given this opportunity by the board to improve their results.

It is expected that the UP board will shortly release the date and time of the compartment exam. Apart from the exam date announcement, the education board will also release the admit card 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th on its official website.

If you will also appear for the UPMSP class 10, 12 compartment exam, then here's how you can download your admit card (once released) by these simple steps.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'UP Board Compartment Exam Admit Card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked -- Click submit

Step 4: The UP Board Compartment Exam Admit Card will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.