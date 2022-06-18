New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the result for Class 12th on Saturday and the toppers list is also declared. The result of the Class 10th has also been announced. Students who appeared in the Class 12th UP Board Exam can check their results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board.

UP Board Class 12th Result: Websites

Students can check their results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 12th Result: How to check the result

Follow these step by step guidelines to check the UP Board Class 12th Result.

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link for Class 12th results.

Log in with your exam roll number and school code

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

UP Board Class 12th Result: Toppers List

The toppers list for the UP Board Class 12th exam has been declared. Divyanshi from Fatehpur has topped the exam this year and has scored 95.40 per cent. Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barakandi and Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj have secured the second position with 95 per cent. Meanwhile, Bal Krishna, Prakhar Pathak, Diya Mishra, Anchal Yadav and Abhimanyu Verma are at the third position with 94 per cent.

This year, around 24 lakh students registered for UP Board Class 12th exam, out of which over 22 lakh students appeared in the exam. The total students passed this year are over 19 lakh. Over 9.2 lakh girls cleared the exam and over 9.8 boys cleared the exam this year.

Last year, the board did not declare the toppers' list as the class 12 board exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, in 2020, Anurah Malik has secured the first rank with 97 per cent and he was followed by Pranjal Singh, Utkarsh Shukla Vaibhav Dwivedi and Aakansha, who got 96 per cent, 94.80 per cent, 94.40 per cent and 94 per cent marks, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Class 10th result is also declared, and Prince Patel has topped the UP Board Class 10th Exam this year. In 2022, the pass percentage for the UP Board Class 10th exam is 88.18 per cent. This year, 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12th UP Board Exams. The exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13.

