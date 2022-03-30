Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday cancelled the class 12th English exam in 24 districts of the state. The exam was cancelled after the question paper was leaked ahead of the scheduled time to conduct the exam. The class 12th English exam was scheduled to begin at 2 pm today.

“Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for today 30.03.2022 at 2 pm in the following 24 districts only has been canceled. The exam will take place as scheduled in the rest of the districts," said UPMSP in an official notice.

The Intermediate English paper has been cancelled in 24 districts. pic.twitter.com/IY2fnZ7JVt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2022

The UP board has said that the English exam cancelled today will be conducted on April 13, 2022. While the UP board had set up multiple sets of question papers, as per preliminary investigation the question paper series 316 E D and 316 E I have been allegedly leaked. List of 24 districts where exams have been called off for today:

1: Agra

2: Mainpuri

3: Mathura

4: Aligarh

5: Ghaziabad

6: Bagpat

7: Badaun

8: Shahjahanpur

9: Unnao

10: Sitapur

11: Lalitpur

12: Mahoba

13: Jalaun

14: Chitrakoot

15: Ambedkarnagar

16: Pratapgarh

17: Gonda

18: Gorakhpur

19: Azamgarh

20: Ballia

21: Varanasi

22: Kanpur Dehat

23: Eta

24: Shamli

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be slapped against those involved in the leak and ordered the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the matter, an official said. He also suspended Ballia's District Inspector of Schools (DIoS), Brajesh Mishra, following the incident, he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister in charge of secondary education Gulab Devi said, "It appears the English question paper of class 12 was leaked in Ballia. The matter is being looked into and strict action will be taken against the guilty." Asked why the exam was cancelled in only 24 districts, Gulab Devi said it was done in only those districts where the leaked paper was distributed.

