Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday cancelled the class 12th English exam in 24 districts of the state. The exam was cancelled after the question paper was leaked ahead of the scheduled time to conduct the exam. The class 12th English exam was scheduled to begin at 2 pm today.
“Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for today 30.03.2022 at 2 pm in the following 24 districts only has been canceled. The exam will take place as scheduled in the rest of the districts," said UPMSP in an official notice.
The Intermediate English paper has been cancelled in 24 districts.
The UP board has said that the English exam cancelled today will be conducted on April 13, 2022. While the UP board had set up multiple sets of question papers, as per preliminary investigation the question paper series 316 E D and 316 E I have been allegedly leaked. List of 24 districts where exams have been called off for today:
1: Agra
2: Mainpuri
3: Mathura
4: Aligarh
5: Ghaziabad
6: Bagpat
7: Badaun
8: Shahjahanpur
9: Unnao
10: Sitapur
11: Lalitpur
12: Mahoba
13: Jalaun
14: Chitrakoot
15: Ambedkarnagar
16: Pratapgarh
17: Gonda
18: Gorakhpur
19: Azamgarh
20: Ballia
21: Varanasi
22: Kanpur Dehat
23: Eta
24: Shamli
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be slapped against those involved in the leak and ordered the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the matter, an official said. He also suspended Ballia's District Inspector of Schools (DIoS), Brajesh Mishra, following the incident, he said.
Uttar Pradesh minister in charge of secondary education Gulab Devi said, "It appears the English question paper of class 12 was leaked in Ballia. The matter is being looked into and strict action will be taken against the guilty." Asked why the exam was cancelled in only 24 districts, Gulab Devi said it was done in only those districts where the leaked paper was distributed.
