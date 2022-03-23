New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait of lakhs of students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the class 12th board exams. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. As per the schedule released by the UPMSP, the UP Board class 12 exams will commence from March 24, 2022, and will continue till April 12, 2022.

According to the UP Board Chairman and Director (secondary education), the UP intermediate exams (Class 12 Board Exams) will be completed in 15 working days. The UPMSP had released the full date sheet of class 12th board exams on March 8, 2022, and could be downloaded from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

As per the data by the UPMSP, this year, 24,11,035 students have registered for the UP Board Class 12 exams. Of the total, 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls have registered to appear in the intermediate exams. The UP Board Class 12 Exams would be conducted in 8,873 exam centres set up across the state.

UP Board Exam 2022: UP board timetable for Class 12:

Defence Studies, Hindi/General Hindi - March 24

Music (instrument and vocals) and Dance - March 25

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu and Punjabi and Accounting (new course) - March 26,

Geography and Home Science - March 28

Drawing and arts besides Economics and Commerce Geography (old course) - March 29

Pali, Arabic and Persian besides English new/old course - March 30

Mathematics and Elementary statistics (old course) and History - March 31

Psychology, Education, Biology and Mathematics - April 4

Computer - April 6

Economics and Physics - April 7

Sanskrit - April 9

Chemistry and sociology - April 11

Civics - April 12

UP Board Class 10 Exams:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, earlier this month, had also released the timetable for UP board high school or Class 10 board exams. As per the schedule, the UP Board class 10 exams will also begin from March 24, 2022, and will continue till April 11. Students appearing in the Class 10 board exams can check their timetable on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2022: UP board timetable for Class 10:

Hindi - March 24

Home Science - March 26

Painting Art - March 28

Computer - 30 March

English - April 1

Social Science - April 4

Science - 6 April

Sanskrit - April 8

Math - April 11

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan