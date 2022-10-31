UP Board Class 10th: Sample Paper Released At upmsp.edu; Check Here For Details

UTTAR Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released on Monday, October 31 the model question papers for the 2023 board exam for class 10. The state board has released sample question papers for subjects such as English, Hindi, Elementary Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer, Commerce, Agriculture, Home Science, Art (Drawing), Silaee, Sangeet (Gayan) and NCC. Students can check the sample papers at the official website-- upmsp.edu.

Moreover, the board has also released sample papers for various languages too including Bangla, Marathi, Urdiya, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, English, Sanskrit, Nepali, and Pali.



The model question paper will help the students preparing for the board exams to understand the pattern of the examination to be followed by the next year's board exams and to understand the marking scheme, the distribution of questions based on each topic, the exam pattern and the instruction which need to be followed by the students. From this sample paper, candidates will get an overall idea of what to expect when appearing for the 2023 board examination.

As per the official data, approx 58,67,329 students have registered for the UP board 10th and 12th board Exams 2023. Moreover, the estimated data for the class 10th exam will be appearing is 31,16,458 and for the 12th exam will be 27,50,871 appearing for the exams.

Candidates must note that, the class 10 examination will conduct from March 24 to April 9 as per the previous schedule. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.18 per cent and 27,81,654 students appeared for the state board exam as per the previous notification.

UP Board Class 10th Sample Paper 2022-23: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upmsp.edu

Step 2: Now, candidates have to click on the link on the homepage on the left-hand side

Step 3: Candidates can view the sheet for model papers

Step 4: Now, candidates can download the paper as per the requirement