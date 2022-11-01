UP Board Class 10 Exam 2023: UP Board Releases Sample Paper; Check Here For Details

UTTAR Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad has released the UP Board class 10 exam model question paper for the 2023 examination. Aspirants will get an overall idea from the sample paper such as the exam formats, questions and grading policies. Candidates can download the Model papers for various subjects on the official website-- upmsp.edu.in.

The class 10 Model Paper will provide examples of test questions, the marks awarded, the exam pattern and the guidelines that have to follow by the candidates for better understanding. While classes 9 and 12 sample papers will available soon on the official website.

The UP board on Monday, October 31 already made available the models paper of subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, etc. along with language subjects such as English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Bangla, etc. Further, all model papers of class 10 for the academic year 2022-23 are likely to be available soon.

According to the official data, approx 58,67,329 students have registered for the UP board 10th and 12th board exams 2023. The overall number of students who will appear in class 10 will be 31,16,458 while 27,50,871 students will be appearing for the class 12 exams.

UP Board Class 10 Exam 2023: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the Model Paper Link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Download button as per the subject choice

Step 4: Download and print out the UP Board 10th Exam 2023 Model Question paper for further reference

Note: Candidates must be aware that sample questions are meant to provide students an overall preview of what to expect when appearing for the board exams in 2023.