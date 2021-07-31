Toppers List UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board had announced separate evaluation criteria to assess the marks of the class 10th and class 12th students this year as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait for almost 56 lakh students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday released the class 10th and class 12th board exam results 2021. The results were announced on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. The candidates can download their mark sheets now from the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Out of total 29,96,031 candidates, 20,82,055 candidates passed the high school (class 10) examination. The passing percentage of UP Board 10th Result 2021 is 99.53, while out of the 29,96,031 students who had registered for inter (class 12) results, as many as 97.88 per cent have cleared the exams. Due to the cancellation of exams this year, the UPMSP will not release any merit list this time.

This year, more than 56 lakh students registered for the class 10th and class 12th board exams. Out of the total, 29.95 lakh students registered for class 10 and 26.04 lakh students registered for class 12 board exams. In UP Inter result 2020, 74.64 per cent of students had cleared the exam. It was higher than 2019 when 70.2 per cent cleared the exam.

Here is the list of 10th toppers in 2020:

Rank Students Name Marks obtained School name 1st Ria Jain 96.67% Baghpat 2nd Abhimanyu Verma 95.83% Barabanki 3rd Yogesh Pratap 95.33% Barabanki 4th Gaurav 94.83% Moradabad 4th Shobhit Kumar 94.83% Kanpur 4th Shivani Sharma 94.83% Mahmoodabad 5th Nitesh Kumar 94.67% Barabanki 5th Anshika Baghel 94.67% Agra 5th Himanshi Vishwakarma 94.67% Fatehpur 6th Rishab Singh 94.50% Budhanpur 6th Ujjawal Tomer 94.50% Baraut 6th Nishant Patel 94.50% Fatehpur 6th Deeksha Pandey 94.50% Maharajganj 7th Arpit Yadav 94.33% Etawah 7th Arpit Verma 94.33% Barabanki 7th Kajal 94.33% Hathras 7th Astha Srivastava 94.33% Dalmau 7th Deepika 94.33% Etawah 8th Naman 94.17% Allahabad 8th Ankit Agnihotri 94.17% Fatehpur 8th Akash Rawat 94.17% Barabanki 8th Srishti 94.17% Prayagraj 8th Bhanvi Dwivedi 94.17% Fatehpur 9th Shobhit Verma 94% Aligarh 9th Roshan Chaurasiya 94% Pratapgarh 9th Ankush Dubey 94% Sultanpur 9th Akash Kushwah 94% Agra 9th Alisha Ansari 94% Madiyao 9th Gargee Yadav 94% Prayagraj 10th Arshad Iqbal 93.83% Shahjahanpur 10th Vaishali Sharma 93.83% Raebareli 10th Arshima Sheikh 93.83% Kanpur 10th Alka Singh 93.83% Allahabad





List of class 12th toppers in 2020:

Rank Name of the Topper Percentage 1 Anurag Malik 97% 2 Pranjal Singh 96% 3 Utkarsh Shukla 94.80% 4 Vaibhav Dwivedi 94.40% 5 Aakansha 94% 6 Garima Kaushik 93.80% 7 Puja Mourya 93.60% 8 Ankush Rathore 93% 8 Manu Mishra 93% 9 Keshav 92.80% 10 Riddhima 92.60%

UP Board Evaluation Criteria:

The alternate evaluation scheme consists of three components. The first component carries a weightage of 50% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 10 examinations. The second component carries a weightage of 40% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 11 half-yearly examinations/ annual examinations. The third component carries a weightage of 10% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 12 pre-board examinations.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan