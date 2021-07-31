New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait for almost 56 lakh students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday released the class 10th and class 12th board exam results 2021. The results were announced on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. The candidates can download their mark sheets now from the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Out of total 29,96,031 candidates, 20,82,055 candidates passed the high school (class 10) examination. The passing percentage of UP Board 10th Result 2021 is 99.53, while out of the 29,96,031 students who had registered for inter (class 12) results, as many as 97.88 per cent have cleared the exams. Due to the cancellation of exams this year, the UPMSP will not release any merit list this time. 

This year, more than 56 lakh students registered for the class 10th and class 12th board exams. Out of the total, 29.95 lakh students registered for class 10 and 26.04 lakh students registered for class 12 board exams. In UP Inter result 2020, 74.64 per cent of students had cleared the exam. It was higher than 2019 when 70.2 per cent cleared the exam.

Here is the list of 10th toppers in 2020:

Rank

Students Name

Marks obtained

School name

1st

Ria Jain

96.67%

Baghpat

2nd

Abhimanyu Verma

95.83%

Barabanki

3rd

Yogesh Pratap

95.33%

Barabanki

4th

Gaurav

94.83%

Moradabad

4th

Shobhit Kumar

94.83%

Kanpur

4th

Shivani Sharma

94.83%

Mahmoodabad

5th

Nitesh Kumar

94.67%

Barabanki

5th

Anshika Baghel

94.67%

Agra

5th

Himanshi Vishwakarma

94.67%

Fatehpur

6th

Rishab Singh

94.50%

Budhanpur

6th

Ujjawal Tomer

94.50%

Baraut

6th

Nishant Patel

94.50%

Fatehpur

6th

Deeksha Pandey

94.50%

Maharajganj

7th

Arpit Yadav

94.33%

Etawah

7th

Arpit Verma

94.33%

Barabanki

7th

Kajal

94.33%

Hathras

7th

Astha Srivastava

94.33%

Dalmau

7th

Deepika

94.33%

Etawah

8th

Naman

94.17%

Allahabad

8th

Ankit Agnihotri

94.17%

Fatehpur

8th

Akash Rawat

94.17%

Barabanki

8th

Srishti

94.17%

Prayagraj

8th

Bhanvi Dwivedi

94.17%

Fatehpur

9th

Shobhit Verma

94%

Aligarh

9th

Roshan Chaurasiya

94%

Pratapgarh

9th

Ankush Dubey

94%

Sultanpur

9th

Akash Kushwah

94%

Agra

9th

Alisha Ansari

94%

Madiyao

9th

Gargee Yadav

94%

Prayagraj

10th

Arshad Iqbal

93.83%

Shahjahanpur

10th

Vaishali Sharma

93.83%

Raebareli

10th

Arshima Sheikh

93.83%

Kanpur

10th

Alka Singh

93.83%

Allahabad


List of class 12th toppers in 2020:

Rank Name of the Topper Percentage
1 Anurag Malik 97%
2 Pranjal Singh 96%
3 Utkarsh Shukla 94.80%
4 Vaibhav Dwivedi 94.40%
5 Aakansha 94%
6 Garima Kaushik 93.80%
7 Puja Mourya 93.60%
8 Ankush Rathore 93%
8 Manu Mishra 93%
9 Keshav 92.80%
10 Riddhima 92.60%

UP Board Evaluation Criteria:

The alternate evaluation scheme consists of three components. The first component carries a weightage of 50% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 10 examinations. The second component carries a weightage of 40% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 11 half-yearly examinations/ annual examinations. The third component carries a weightage of 10% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 12 pre-board examinations.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan