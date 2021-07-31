Toppers List UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: 99.53 pc clear class 10 exams, 97.88 pc pass in 12th; no merit list this year
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait for almost 56 lakh students, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday released the class 10th and class 12th board exam results 2021. The results were announced on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. The candidates can download their mark sheets now from the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Out of total 29,96,031 candidates, 20,82,055 candidates passed the high school (class 10) examination. The passing percentage of UP Board 10th Result 2021 is 99.53, while out of the 29,96,031 students who had registered for inter (class 12) results, as many as 97.88 per cent have cleared the exams. Due to the cancellation of exams this year, the UPMSP will not release any merit list this time.
This year, more than 56 lakh students registered for the class 10th and class 12th board exams. Out of the total, 29.95 lakh students registered for class 10 and 26.04 lakh students registered for class 12 board exams. In UP Inter result 2020, 74.64 per cent of students had cleared the exam. It was higher than 2019 when 70.2 per cent cleared the exam.
Here is the list of 10th toppers in 2020:
|
Rank
|
Students Name
|
Marks obtained
|
School name
|
1st
|
Ria Jain
|
96.67%
|
Baghpat
|
2nd
|
Abhimanyu Verma
|
95.83%
|
Barabanki
|
3rd
|
Yogesh Pratap
|
95.33%
|
Barabanki
|
4th
|
Gaurav
|
94.83%
|
Moradabad
|
4th
|
Shobhit Kumar
|
94.83%
|
Kanpur
|
4th
|
Shivani Sharma
|
94.83%
|
Mahmoodabad
|
5th
|
Nitesh Kumar
|
94.67%
|
Barabanki
|
5th
|
Anshika Baghel
|
94.67%
|
Agra
|
5th
|
Himanshi Vishwakarma
|
94.67%
|
Fatehpur
|
6th
|
Rishab Singh
|
94.50%
|
Budhanpur
|
6th
|
Ujjawal Tomer
|
94.50%
|
Baraut
|
6th
|
Nishant Patel
|
94.50%
|
Fatehpur
|
6th
|
Deeksha Pandey
|
94.50%
|
Maharajganj
|
7th
|
Arpit Yadav
|
94.33%
|
Etawah
|
7th
|
Arpit Verma
|
94.33%
|
Barabanki
|
7th
|
Kajal
|
94.33%
|
Hathras
|
7th
|
Astha Srivastava
|
94.33%
|
Dalmau
|
7th
|
Deepika
|
94.33%
|
Etawah
|
8th
|
Naman
|
94.17%
|
Allahabad
|
8th
|
Ankit Agnihotri
|
94.17%
|
Fatehpur
|
8th
|
Akash Rawat
|
94.17%
|
Barabanki
|
8th
|
Srishti
|
94.17%
|
Prayagraj
|
8th
|
Bhanvi Dwivedi
|
94.17%
|
Fatehpur
|
9th
|
Shobhit Verma
|
94%
|
Aligarh
|
9th
|
Roshan Chaurasiya
|
94%
|
Pratapgarh
|
9th
|
Ankush Dubey
|
94%
|
Sultanpur
|
9th
|
Akash Kushwah
|
94%
|
Agra
|
9th
|
Alisha Ansari
|
94%
|
Madiyao
|
9th
|
Gargee Yadav
|
94%
|
Prayagraj
|
10th
|
Arshad Iqbal
|
93.83%
|
Shahjahanpur
|
10th
|
Vaishali Sharma
|
93.83%
|
Raebareli
|
10th
|
Arshima Sheikh
|
93.83%
|
Kanpur
|
10th
|
Alka Singh
|
93.83%
|
Allahabad
List of class 12th toppers in 2020:
|Rank
|Name of the Topper
|Percentage
|1
|Anurag Malik
|97%
|2
|Pranjal Singh
|96%
|3
|Utkarsh Shukla
|94.80%
|4
|Vaibhav Dwivedi
|94.40%
|5
|Aakansha
|94%
|6
|Garima Kaushik
|93.80%
|7
|Puja Mourya
|93.60%
|8
|Ankush Rathore
|93%
|8
|Manu Mishra
|93%
|9
|Keshav
|92.80%
|10
|Riddhima
|92.60%
UP Board Evaluation Criteria:
The alternate evaluation scheme consists of three components. The first component carries a weightage of 50% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 10 examinations. The second component carries a weightage of 40% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 11 half-yearly examinations/ annual examinations. The third component carries a weightage of 10% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 12 pre-board examinations.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan