UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released For Class 10, 12 Exam At upmsp.edu.in; Here’s How To Check

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday released the admit card for classes 10 and 12 exams. The exam will commence from February 16 for both classes. Regular candidates will have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools, while the private category candidates can download their admit cards at-- upmsp.edu.in.

According to the UP Board Date Sheet 2023, the class 10 and 12 board exams will begin from February 16, 2023. The class 10 board exams for class 10 will conclude on March 3 while the class 12 exam will end on March 4. UP board exams will be held in two shifts including shift 1 will be the morning shift starting at 8 am and will end at 11:15 am. While the second shift will be the afternoon shift which will begin at 2 pm and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

Candidates have to bring a hard copy of their class 10, and 12 admit card to the exam venue. As no student will be allowed to appear for exams without UP Board admit card 2023. Candidates are advised to check all the details carefully mentioned on the admit card. In case of any error or discrepancy, students are advised to contact their respective schools and get the error rectified.

Reportedly, more than 58 lakh candidates have registered for calss 10 and class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. Out of the total 58,67,329 candidates, 31,16,458 students from class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12.

UP Board Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UP Board admit on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the required details and then submit.

Step 4: Now check and download the class 10 and 12 admit card.

Note: Take a print out for future references.