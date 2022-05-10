New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP on Tuesday announced the annual UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23. As per the new UP Board academic calendar UP, Board exams will be held in March and a total of 5 monthly tests will be conducted for Class 9 and 10 students this year. It also shared some crucial details about the way academic activities and examinations are planned for the next session. In addition to this, the UPMSP is also expected to revise the examination pattern for UP Board Exam 2022 with 5 monthly tests being planned for Class 9 and Class 10 students in the academic year.

Also, at UPMSP, students will have to undergo three monthly tests that will be based on MCQs / Multiple Choice Questions, in the last week of July and November, the first week of February 2023. On the other hand, the two descriptive tests will be held in the Last week of August and November 2023.

UP Board Class 9 to 12 academic calendar 2022-23.

UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 Released pic.twitter.com/fAhbp4LeM1 — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) May 10, 2022

As per the new calendar, UPMSP will be adopting continuous assessment of students for Class 9 and Class 10 exams from the academic year 2022-23. As part of this, students will be required to participate in 5 Monthly Tests, of which three will be Objective with MCQs - Multiple Choice Questions while the rest two will be Descriptive Exams.

Following this, the annual exam which is held for UP Board Class 9 and Class 10 students will also be a combination of MCQs and Descriptive Questions with the Objective MCQs amounting to 30% of the marks while the rest 70% of the weightage will be accorded descriptive questions.

UP Syllabus and Exam Dates

The UP government further said that the syllabus for the upcoming academic session will be completed by January 20, 2023, for all classes.

The UP Board Class 10, 12 pre-board practical exams are scheduled to be held in the third week of January 2023. Whereas, the pre-board theory examinations of Classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 1 to 15, 2023.

The practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023 and the UP Board Class 10, 12 examinations will be held in March 2023, as per the new circular issued by the government.

Posted By: Ashita Singh