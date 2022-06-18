New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday (June 18) announced the class 10, 12 results on its official website. While the class 10th results were declared at 2 PM, the Class 12th results were out at 4 PM. This year girls have outshined boys, as girls have secured 90.15 per cent, whereas boys scored 81.21 per cent. Divyanshi from Fatehpur has secured the first position with 95.40 percent marks in class 12 exams.

Who is Divyanshi and what are her marks?

Divyanshi belongs to Fatehpur and studied in Jai Maa SGMIC, Radha Nagar. She scored 477 out of 500 marks. Divyanshi bagged the first spot by scoring 95.40 per cent marks.

Followed by Divyanshi, the second position was secured by Anshika Yadav of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College, Prayagraj, and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Sri Sai International College, Barabanki. Both the candidates scored an equal percentage of 95 per cent and got 475 out of 500 marks.

Meanwhile, the third position was secured by Balkrishna of SBMIC, Fatehpur. He scored 94.20 per cent with 471 out of 500 marks.

This year a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for the UPMSP 10th, 12th board exams. Out of these, 47,75,749 students had appeared for the papers.

Check UPMSP class 12 topper list here:

Rank 1

Fatehpur- Divyanshi - 95.40 per cent

Rank 2

Barabanki- Yogesh Pratap Singh - 95 per cent

Prayagraj- Anshika Yadav - 95 per cent

Rank 3

Fatehpur - Bal Krishna - 94 Per Cent

Kanpur - Prakhar Pathak - 94 Per Cent

Pryagraj - Diya Mishra - 94 Per Cent

Pryagraj - Anchal Yadav - 94 Per Cent

Barabanki - Abhimanyu Verma - 94 Per Cent

The education board conducted the class 12 exams from March 24, 2022, and concluded them on April 12, 2022. The exams were conducted at more than 8,000 centers across the state.

