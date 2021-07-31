UP Board 12th Commerce Result 2021: This year, a total of 29,94,312 students registered for UPMSP Class 12 Board Exams. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare UP Board Class 12 Result 2021 for Commerce stream on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board--results.upmsp.edu.in. This year, a total of 29,94,312 students registered for UPMSP Class 12 Board Exams 2021, which got cancelled due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The Class 12 students will be assessed based on their past performance in class 10,11 and 12 exams.

As the UP Board is soon going to announce UPMSP Class 12 Result 2021 streamwise, here we have brought you a step-wise guide to check your scorecard.

How to check UPMSP Class 12 Commerce Stream Result 2021?

Step 1: Log in to the official website of UP Board--results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 12 Result' flashing on the screen

Step 3: Select your stream 'Class 12 Commerce Result'

Step 4: Enter login credentials, such as roll number, and other significant details asked

Step 6: Now click on 'Submit'

Step 7: The result will appear on your screen, save and download or take out a printout for future reference.

UPMSP Class 12 Result 2021: Timing

As per the circular released by the UP Board, the class 12 result will be declared on the official website at 3 pm. For the first time, UP Board is releasing the Class 12 Result late, earlier the board used to release the result by May.

UPMSP Class 12 Results 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The board has chalked out an assessment criteria, that is, 50:40:10 formula to mark class 12 students. As per the criteria, 50 per cent marks would be calculated based on students' performance in class 10 while class 11 marks have a weightage of 40 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent would be calculated as per students' performance in class 12 pre-board exams.

Students who will not be satisfied with their UP Board Class 12 result can appear for the special exam, which will be conducted after the COVID-19 situation normalizes. For this, students are required to register for the UP Board exam 2021. Further details regarding the same will be announced once the result is declared.

UP Board Result 2021: No merit list this year

For the first time in recent history, UP Board is not going to release the merit list, as the result is based on the internal assessment policy. Due to this, the merit holders and differently-abled students will be deprived of the scholarship and other benefits given by the college every year.

