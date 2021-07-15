The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is most likely to declare the UP Board Class 10th and 12th result today (July 15), as per recent reports.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is most likely to declare the UP Board Class 10th and 12th result today (July 15), as per recent reports. However, there is no official update on the matter yet.

Some sources and reports have suggested that UP Board Result 2021 is likely to be released by July 15 or July 16. Some have even said that it can be announced anytime this week by UPMSP. For further updates, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board.

The result will include almost 56 lakh students. A total of 56,04,628 students had registered for the UP Board exam, including 29.4 lakh Class 10 students and 26.10 lakh Class 12 students.

Furthermore, similar to most of the other boards this year, UPMSP will also declare the result on the basis of special criteria. No merit list will be issued this year due to the examinations not being conducted.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the exams being postponed initially and later canceled. Following this, the UP government came up with special evaluation criteria for the calculation of the results. For Class 10 students, 50 percent weightage will be given to class 9 annual exams and 50 percent weightage will be for Class 10 pre-boards. Meanwhile, For class 12 students, 50 percent weightage will be given to class 10 annual exams, 40 percent for class 11 marks, and 10 percent weightage will be given to class 12 pre-boards.

Here is how the students can check their results:

1. Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

2. Select either Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

3. Enter the roll number and search for the result.

4. Download and save the result for future use.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha