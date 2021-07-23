UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021: The board has already activated the link to download the roll number for class 10th students. But, the roll numbers of class 12th students have not been released yet.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The wait of the lakhs of students waiting for the Uttar Pradesh Board class 10th and class 12th result 2021 may end soon as the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or UPMSP is expected to announce the class 10th and class 12th board exam results by next week. However, an official notification regarding the result date is yet to be made by the UPMSP.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Uttar Pradesh Education Minister is likely to announce the class 10th and class 12th results by Monday. Around 56 lakh students registered for the class 10th and class 12th students are waiting for the UP Board Exam Results 2021.

The report further stated that the class 10th result can be declared before class 12th results this year. The board has already activated the link to download the roll number for class 10th students. But, the roll numbers of class 12th students have not been released yet. The process of the 10th class result seems to be completed earlier, so it is expected that the 10th class result will be declared first.

Moreover, the board will first release the class 12th roll numbers in a day or two after which the result date will be announced. The results of both classes may be announced at an interval of one or two days. However, it is not yet clear whether the results for both classes will be released on different dates or on the same day.

After the declaration of the result, students will be able to check it by visiting the official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. It is worth noting that this year the 10th and 12th board examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results are being prepared as per the alternative evaluation method announced by the UP Board. 56,03,813 students had registered for the board exam. In which 29,94,312 students for class 10 and 26,09,501 students registered for class 12th board exams.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan