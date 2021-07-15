UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021: Since UPMSP board exams 2021 were not held, the UP board has released the evaluation criteria based on which Class 10 and 12 students will be marked.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 by this week. The state board had cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Since board exams were not held, the UP board has released the evaluation criteria based on which Class 10 and 12 students will be marked.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma released the evaluation criteria in June. As per the notice, Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of their past performance in Class 9 and current performance in class 10. 50 per cent to class 9 final result and 50 per cent to marks obtained in pre-board.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The class 12 students will be marked based on the 50: 40:10 formula, which is 50 per cent for marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent to class 11 result and 10 per cent to class 12 pre-board result.

This year, the UP board will not release UPMSP class 10 and 12 merit list 2021 as the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. Students, who will not be satisfied with their results, can appear for the offline exams. However, the exams will be held only after the COVID-19 situation gets under control.

This year as many as 56,04,628 students are registered for the Board Exam 2021, out of which, a total of 29,94,312 students registered for Class 10 board exams, including 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees. For class 12, a total of 26,10,316 students have registered for the board examination. This includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees.

UP students are advised to keep a close check on UPMSP official website or English Jagran for the latest updates on UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021.

