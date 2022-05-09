New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Board Result for classes 10th and 12th for the year 2022 is expected to be released soon. The results will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). According to media reports, the board could release UP 10th 12th Board result either in May or June. However, there is no official confirmation given on this by the board as of now. Nevertheless, it must be noted that both class 10th and 12th results are expected to be released on the same day.

The board officials have said currently the evaluation process for UP Board Class 10th, and 12th Results is still underway. More than 3 crore answer sheets are being evaluated at the various centres as around 52 lakh students registered for the UP Board Exams 2022 this year. Some media reports have quoted Board officials saying that the evaluation process is likely to end by May 15. It is said the results will be declared within 10 days of the completion of the evaluation process.

If reports, as quoted by Times Now, are to be believed, it is possible to get the UP Board Result between June 5 and June 9. However, there is also a possibility of getting results this week or next week if the evacuation process is completed. Once released the UP Board Class 10th, 12th results will be available on the official website of the Board. Students can click on the following link to visit the website- upresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check:

Visit the official website of UP Board at - upresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2022' for your respective class

Enter your login credentials and click on submit

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha