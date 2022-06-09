New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board high school and intermediate results in 2022 soon. As per the latest information on the same, it is likely that UP Board Class 10th and 12th results would be declared on June 10 or by end of this week. Once released, the UP Board 10th and 12th results will be uploaded on the websites of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Once the result is declared, students must cross-check all the details on their respective mark sheets. For students to help in calculating their percentage, we have gathered the formula and steps. Check the below-mentioned steps.

UP Board 10t, 12th Results 2022: UPMSP Inter and High School Result

First of all add the total number you got to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.

Now, add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.

Then divide the number of numbers that have come by the total marks and multiply by 100 (multiply).

Following these steps, your UP Board result percentage is known.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check

Once announced, the result will be available on the official website of UPMSP, which is upmsp.edu.in. and others which are results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the class 10 and class 12 board examinations from March 24 to April 13. Over 52 lakh students had appeared for UP board exams that were conducted at over 8,000 centres in the state

Posted By: Ashita Singh