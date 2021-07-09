UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Though the dates are yet to be confirmed, students can visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in to check their results.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is popularly known as 'UPMSP', will likely declare the much-awaited state board exam results for the students of class 10 and 12 by the second week of July. Though the dates are yet to be confirmed, students can visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in to check their results.

Follow the below mentioned steps to check your UPMSP class 10 and 12 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UPMSP at upresults.nic.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Class 12 candidates would now need to click on "UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2021 Results". Similarly, class 10 students need to click on "UP Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2021 Results"

Step 3) Now the candidates are required to enter their credentials

Step 4) After submitting the necessary details, the results for classes 10 and 12 will appear on your screen. The candidates are required to download their results and save a printout for future reference

The students can also check their results via sending an SMS. Class 10 students would need to send a SMS –- UP10Roll Number –- to 56263 while class 12 candidates can text -- UP12Roll Number -- 56263.

This year, around 56 lakh candidates -- 30 lakh from class 12 and 26 lakh from class 10 -- had registered for the state board exams in Uttar Pradesh. The exams were, however, cancelled after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, the state government had announced that class 10 result would declared on a 50-50 formula as the marks of the candidates would be calculated on their performance in classes 9 and 10. For class 12, the evaluation would be done on the candidates' performance in classes 10, 11 and 12, the state government had declared.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma