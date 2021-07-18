UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board is likley to announce the Class 10 and 12 boards together next week between...Scroll down below

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2021. This year over 56 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021, which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Board is likley to announce the Class 10 and 12 boards together next week between July 20-July 25.

Out of 56 lakh students, 29,94,312 students registered for class 10 board exam and 26,09,501 for class 12. The UP Board Result 2021 will release on UPMSP's official website--results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year UP Board has informed the students that the board will not be releasing the merit list of Class 10 due to the cancellation of exams.

How to check UP Class 10 & 12 Result 2021?

Since exams didn't take place, students will be required to check their UP board results via the enrollment number allotted to them by their respective schools.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP--results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board Class 10 or 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as enrollment number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: UP Board Class 10 or 12 Result will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

UP Board Class 10 & 12 Result 2021: Mark Sheet

Once the results are declared students would be required to contact their respective schools as mark sheets and other certificates will be issued by the school.

Last year, the UP board declared both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day. However, this year the results are expected to announce on different dates, it will only be confirmed after an official notice by UPMSP is released.

UP Board students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website or Jagran English for the latest updates on UPMSP class 10 and 12 Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv