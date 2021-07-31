UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The board has advised the students, waiting for the results, to download their roll numbers as the results will not be accessible without the roll numbers.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Friday announed that the board will be releasing the class 10 and class 12 results 2021 today. The results will be declared on the official website of UPMSP at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in by 3 pm. Apart from the official websites of the UP board result 2021, the result will also be released on third-party websites like indiaresults.com.

The board has advised the students, waiting for the results, to download their roll numbers as the results will not be accessible without the roll numbers. This year, the UP class 10 and class 12 board exams were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

How to check UPMSP 10, 12 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website; upresults.nic.in, upboardresult.nic.in 2021

Step 2: Click on the respective results’ link of UP Board 10th result or UP Board 12th result

Step 3: Enter your UP Board result 2021 roll number on the next page

Step 4: Check your UP board result 2021 after submitting the details

Many students do not have roll numbers. UP Board Class 12 Roll number will be required to check the result. High school students who do not have roll numbers can either download them by visiting upmsp.edu.in or can get them from their schools. UP Board roll number can be checked by name and registration number on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.

How To Check Roll Numbers:

Go to upmsp.edu.in

Scroll down to the notification section

Click on the link to download roll number

Select the following:

District

Enter 4 digit school code

Name

Date of birth

find your roll number

Your UP Board roll number Class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.

As per the data by the UPMSP, a total of 56,03,813 students had registered for Class 10th, 12th board exams. Out of the total, 29,94,312 are 12th students and 26,09,501 are Class 10th students. Students who are not satisfied with this result can give the exam when the Covid situation normalizes. For this, they have to register for UP Board exam 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan