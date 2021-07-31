UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria: On June 20, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had declared the evaluation criteria for class 10 and 12 board exams. Sharma had also said that students who are not satisfied with their marks as per the evaluation criteria would be given a chance to reappear for the exams.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the much-awaited state board exam results for classes 10 and 12 on Saturday at its official websites upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. The results will be declared after 3 pm, following which the candidates would be able to download them from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Like several other state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Uttar Pradesh Board was forced to cancel the class 10 and 12 state board exams in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Later on June 20, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had declared the evaluation criteria for class 10 and 12 board exams.

Sharma had also said that students who are not satisfied with their marks as per the evaluation criteria would be given a chance to reappear for the exams. He also said that the state board won't charge an examination fee from the students. For this, the candidates must keep checking the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board.

What is the evaluation criteria for UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam results?

UPMSP Class 10 Results 2021 -- Evaluation Criteria

For students of class 10, the Uttar Pradesh Board has devised a 50:50 formula. As per this formula, 50 per cent marks would be calculated based on the students' total marks obtained in class 9. On the other hand, the rest of the marks would be calculated based on the students' performance in class 10 pre-board.

UPMSP Class 12 Results 2021 -- Evaluation Criteria

The board has devised a 50:40:10 formula for class 12. 50 per cent marks would be calculated based on students' performance in class 10 while class 11 marks have a weightage of 40 per cent. The rest of the 10 per cent marks would be calculated as per candidates' performance in class 12 pre-board exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma