New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Board Exams or UP Board Exams 2022 have begun from today, March 24. The exams will be conducted in offline mode by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The board will hold the exams for both class 10th and 12th in two shifts. The first shift will start from 8 am to 11:15 am while the second shift will start from 2 pm to 5:15 pm amid all COVID-19 protocols.

It must be noted that UPMSP has installed CCTV cameras at all exam centres to avoid any chances of cheating in the exams. Tight security has also been deployed at all the centres by the Board for carrying out the exams smoothly.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be running 'special exam buses' across all districts for the UP Board students. Hence, students who do not have a transport facility of their own or otherwise can use the facility of special buses to reach the exam centres.

Here are important instructions students must remember for UP Board Exams 2022

1. Students must try to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam is scheduled to begin. This is important because there is a lot of hassle at the examination centre at the last minute. Therefore, to avoid this problem it is advised to reach the exam hall well in advance.

2. All students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre. Without the admit card students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. It is a mandatory document for verification at the centre.

3. All students must also wear masks, as it is compulsory to follow all the COVID-19 protocols for the safety of students and the staff. It is advised to keep a sanitiser handy.

4. Students must avoid carrying any electronic gadget as it will not be allowed to be taken inside the exam hall. No security to personal belongings will be provided by the board.



Note: For both classes 10 and 12, the UP Board Exams will conclude on April 12.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha