UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment / Improvement Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results for the compartment exams and improvement exams of senior secondary classes 2020. Here's how you can check the result.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPBSE)-a state-level board of education, Prayagraj has announced the results for the compartment and improvement exams 2020 of the senior secondary classes on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can see their results at upmsp.edu.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their UPBSE Senior Secondary Compartment Exam results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the UPBSE Compartment and Improvement Exam 2020 online for High School and Intermediate classes.

How to check result:

Step-1: Students must have to visit the official website of UPBSE i.e, upmsp.edu.in.

Step-2: Click on the result portal at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on 'High school or Intermediate’ written in a purple box. (according to your respective class).

Step-4: Students will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Enter your name and class.

Step-7: Enter the roll/enrolment number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Students can check their results and saved it for future use.

This year, near 15,000 candidates were registered for the High School Improvement Examination and 14,250 appeared for the examination. Out of the total number of students who appeared for the exam, 14,241 students are declared passed. The passing percentage of boys was 99.96 and the passing percentage of girls was 99.89 percent.

According to the notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, all the candidates who have cleared high school improvement and compartment examinations can enroll in the next (class 11th) by submitting the marksheet-cum-certificate (downloaded and printed) from the board's website. These students should note that the last date to fill admission form is October 31, 2020 and a registration fee of Rs 50 has to be paid for admission.

