UP B.ED Topper List 2022: Ragini Yadav Secures First Position, Check Toppers List Here

The UP B.Ed Result 2022 has been declared today, that is August 5. The exam was conducted on July 6, 2022. The result has been released on the official website of UP B.ED - upbed2022.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to get regular updates about the result.

UP B.Ed Result 2022: Toppers List

Ragini Yadav topped the exam with 359 marks. Meanwhile, Neetu Devi secured the second position with 358 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta bagged the third position and scored 349 marks. A total of 6,15,602 candidates appeared in the first question paper, wheras, 6,15,778 appeared in the second paper. A total of 615021 students in both the papers.

In 2021, Ashu Rana secured the first rank in UP B.Ed Exam with 340 marks. Ajaz Ahmed and Ajay Gaur bagged the second and third positions with 338 and 337.333 marks respectively. Saksham Pateria secured the fourth rank and scored 336.666 marks, whereas, Akshay Kumar Mishra secured the fifth rank with 336 marks.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022: How To Download the result

Follow these step by step guidelines to download and check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- upbed2022.in.

Step 2: Students will find the link that reads 'UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Result' on the homepage-- Click on that.

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their required details

Step 4: The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Meanwhile, the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 was conducted in offline mode. Over 6 lakh students appeared in the exam in various categories. The application process for the exam started on May 15 and the last date to submit the registration forms with late fees was set as May 20, 2022.