UP B.Ed Result 2022: Check How To Download Entrance Exam Results From upbed2022.in

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly is expected to announce the BEd joint entrance examination results today (August 5). Once the results are declared, students can download them from the official website of the education body -- upbed2022.in

The education body will declare the results on the official website. The exam was conducted on July 6 at various centres across the state. If you also appeared in the exam and want to check the results (once released), then here's how you can check them.

UP BEd Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upbed2022.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the result link -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The UP BEd Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results.

Candidates should note that the date of the result declaration is tentative in nature and can be changed anytime. The education board is yet to announce a specific date and time regarding the date and time of the result declaration.

Meanwhile, over 6 lakh students appeared for the BEd exam. The exam was conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, the second shift took place from 2 pm to 5 pm. The maximum number of candidates appeared for the exam from Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly districts. The exam was held in 75 districts.

Further, students should note that once the results are released, the university will begin with the counselling schedule. Candidates who will qualify for the exam will be eligible to get enrolled on the course offered by 19 universities in the state.

Students are further advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board for result-related information.