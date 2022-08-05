UP B.Ed Result 2022: B.Ed Entrance Exam Results Likely To Be Announced Today

The UP B.Ed Result 2022 results are expected to be announced today (August 5). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website -- upbed2022.in.

The Bareilly University, Uttar Pradesh conducted the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 was conducted on July 6, 2022. Back on May 15, the application process for the exam began. The last date to submit the registration forms with late fees was set as May 20, 2022.

However, candidates should note that this date is tentative and can be changed. The education body is yet to make an official announcement regarding the result declaration. Hence, candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board.

The education body conducted the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 in offline mode. Talking about numbers, then more than 6 lakh students appeared in the exam in various categories. Candidates who appeared for the exam should not whenever the results are released, it will be released on the official website, upbed2022.in.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check the results (once out), then here's how you can download it by following these steps.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upbed2022.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Results will appear in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The UP B.Ed JEE admit card was issued on June 25, 2022, and the exam was conducted on July 6, 2022, for a duration of three hours. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for future use.