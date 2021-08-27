UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: Once the result is declared, the Lucknow university will commence the online counselling process from September 1, 2021. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) Result 2021 is likely to be announced today, August 27, 2021. The result is expected to be released after 2 PM on the official website of Lucknow Univerity- lkouniv.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the counselling for the B.Ed admission will commence on September 1, 2021.

As per Times Now, this information was shared by Prof. Amita Bajpai, the convener of the examination from Lucknow University.

How to check UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University--lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on B.Ed JEE Exam Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as registration number

Step 4: UP B.Ed JEE Exam 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

B.Ed JEE Result 2021: Admission Process

Once the result is declared, the university will commence the online counselling process from September 1, 2021. As many as 6 rounds of counselling will take place, however, it might differ.

This year, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on May 19, 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exam was first deferred to July 18 and again to July 30. The exam was finally conducted on August 6, 202, in two shifts, which were from 9 AM to 12 noon and 2 PM to 5 PM. As many as 5,20,076 students appeared for the exam, that is, 90 per cent of registered candidates.

Nearly 30 candidates who had high temperatures were given isolated rooms to appear for the entrance exam. Lucknow University conducted the entrance exam in 75 districts across 1476 centres. The exams were conducted adhering to COVID-19 safety norms, and students were given safety kits that had two masks, a face shield, and a sanitiser.

Candidates who appeared for the B.Ed JEE are advised to keep a check on the official website of Lucknow University or English Jagran for the latest updates on the B.Ed JEE Counseling process.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv