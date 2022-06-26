UP BEd JEE 2022 Admit Card: Hall Tickets Released At upbed2022.in; Here's How To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UP JEE B.Ed 2022) hall tickets have been released. Students who register for the exam are advised to check the official website of the education board and can download the hall tickets from the official website -- upbed2022.in

Candidates should note that in order to download their admit card, they need their user id and password. The education board will conduct the exams on July 6.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then you can follow these simple steps.

UP BEd JEE 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upbed2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students need to find 'Up JEE B.Ed 2022' -- Click on it

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their id and password

Step 4: UP JEE B.Ed 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download JEE BEd hall ticket, and take a printout for further reference.

The entrance exam consists of two papers Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers will have two parts that will consist of 50 questions. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

Candidates should note that they are required to follow Covid-19 guidelines while appearing for the exam. Candidates should maintain social distancing, wear a mask and carry hand sanitisers.

Also, candidates who qualify for the entrance exam will be eligible to sit for the online counselling process for the allotment of seats.

Further, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding exam-related information.