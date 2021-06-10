UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: A total of 620 vacancies has been notified, while applications for 31 mini Anganwadi posts and 319 assistants have also been invited.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh for Anganwadi workers and servants has begun from today, June 10 2021. A total of 620 vacancies has been notified, while applications for 31 mini Anganwadi posts and 319 assistants have also been invited. Interested candidates are required to apply for these post before or by June 30, 2021, through online mode.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification: Interested candidates must have minimum qualification-- 5th pass and maximum high school pass for Assistant Posts

Age: Interested candidates must be between 21 to 45 years of age for the Anganwadi Assistant post. (Please Note: Age relaxation for reserved category candidates)

Divorced, widowed and women from below poverty line families will be given preference during selection.

For Selection, the interested candidates must belong to the same gram panchayat or the same ward. Also, the selection will be done based on merit.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

A total of 620 vacancies has been notified by the state government out of which 32 vacancies are in Sarsaul Block, 42 vacancies in Bilhaur, 23 in Patara, 27 in Bidhnu, 14 in Kalyanpur and Chaubepur, 9 in Shivrajpur, 2 in Kakwan, 12 in Bhitargaon and 4 in Ghatanpur. Around 179 Anganwadi workers will be recruited in rural areas and 91 in urban areas. 41 posts are vacant in urban first and 50 in second.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

As per District Program Officer Inderpal Singh, the recruitment process should be completed within 45 days of commencement. The last date for submission of the application is June 30, 2021

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv