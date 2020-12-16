The High Court said it was written in the teacher recruitment advertisement that the entry of the online application will be final, thus, no further modification can be allowed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant permission to rectify the error of the online application for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in primary schools in Uttar Pradesh and validated the state order of December 4, 2020.

The Allahabad High Court gave the order while disposing of Pawan Kumar's and other petitions in this regard. Senior advocate RK Ojha, HN Singh, Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi and Chief Permanent Advocate Vipin Bihari Pandey stated their position on the issue during the HC hearing.

The High Court said it was written in the teacher recruitment advertisement that the entry of the online application will be final, thus, no further modification can be allowed. The court said that it was of the view that if the modification is allowed in the middle of recruitment, then the whole process of recruitment will be derailed.

The High Court has directed the examination regulatory authority to complete the recruitment procedure by conducting an assessment as per the December 4 mandate. The court said that a total of 4,31,466 applications were received for the written examination. Of this, 4,09,530 candidates appeared for the examination. One lakh forty-six thousand sixty candidates have been declared qualified based on the quality point mark.

If those who made a mistake while following the instructions are allowed to rectify their errors, it will be unfair to the selected candidates, the high court ruled.

