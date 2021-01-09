Recently, the district allocation of 31,277 and 36,590 posts was done in two phases.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council is all set to begin the third counseling for UP 69000 teacher vacancy. The candidates who missed the previous round of counseling can also apply for the third round soon. The counseling for the third time would be conducted to fill the remaining seats in the recruitment drive.

The Director-General of School Education, Vijay Kumar Anand said that the department will conduct third round counseling and for that details of vacant seats would be taken from districts and would proceed as per rules.

Recently, the district allocation of 31,277 and 36,590 posts was done in two phases. The appointment letters were also sent after the counseling process was concluded. However, after two rounds of counseling, a large number of seats are reported to be vacant. The dates and other details would be available to candidates soon on the official site regarding the third round counseling.

The result of the same was announced by the Council on May 12 and the result link was activated on May 14, 2020. The appointment process started on May 18, 2020. Around 1.46 lakh candidates passed the examination. The district allotment list was released on June 2, 2020.

It is reported that as soon as the district allotment list was released, Allahabad High Court had put a stay on the appointment of Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teachers Recruitment for 69000 posts.

Other details about the counseling will be made official on the official site and will soon be made available to the candidates.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma